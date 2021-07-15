Menu

Ontario reports 143 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Politics

Premier Jason Kenney to reveal referenda items on municipal election ballots

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted July 15, 2021 11:05 am
Premier Jason Kenney speaks at a news conference on February 23, 2021. View image in full screen
Premier Jason Kenney speaks at a news conference on February 23, 2021. Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta

Premier Jason Kenney and several ministers are expected to announce which referenda items will be on the ballot in the upcoming fall municipal election.

Kenney is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. MT, along with Finance Minister Travis Toews, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Kaycee Madu and Service Alberta Minister Nate Glubish.

Global News will stream the news conference live in this story post.

Kenney has previously said a referendum question on equalization will be on the ballot this fall.

Read more: Alberta moves forward on equalization referendum, with vote proposed in October

Kenney has also stated his government will pursue pulling Alberta out of the Canada Pension Plan.

In March, the premier said if the United Conservative government proceeds, Albertans will have the final say through a referendum on whether to create an Alberta Pension Plan.

Read more: Kenney says next step on Alberta pension plan coming in spring, but no change without referendum

Municipal elections will be held across Alberta on Monday, Oct. 18.

More to come…

