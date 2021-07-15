Premier Jason Kenney to reveal referenda items on municipal election ballots

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Jason Kenney and several ministers are expected to announce which referenda items will be on the ballot in the upcoming fall municipal election.

Kenney is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. MT, along with Finance Minister Travis Toews, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Kaycee Madu and Service Alberta Minister Nate Glubish.

Kenney has previously said a referendum question on equalization will be on the ballot this fall.

Kenney has also stated his government will pursue pulling Alberta out of the Canada Pension Plan.

In March, the premier said if the United Conservative government proceeds, Albertans will have the final say through a referendum on whether to create an Alberta Pension Plan.

Municipal elections will be held across Alberta on Monday, Oct. 18.

