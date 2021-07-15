Serious crash on Colonel Talbot Road near Highway 401 sends 2 to hospital: London police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., say members of their traffic management unit are investigating a serious crash Thursday morning that sent two to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.

Emergency crews were called to respond to a crash involving two vehicles at Colonel Talbot Road just south of Highway 401 at roughly 7 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the drivers of each vehicle, both adult men, were taken to hospital.

One of the drivers has life-threatening injuries, while the other sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Colonel Talbot is closed between Orr Drive and the 401; it is unclear when that section of road is expected to reopen.

“The investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided as it becomes available,” police add.

Motor Vehicle Collision on Colonel Talbot Rd just south of 401. Please avoid the area. Northbound and Southbound Lanes closed on Colonel Talbot from Orr Drive to 401. pic.twitter.com/ihqZ9hpNGW — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) July 15, 2021