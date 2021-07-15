Serious crash on Colonel Talbot Road near Highway 401 sends 2 to hospital: London police

Police in London, Ont., say members of their traffic management unit are investigating a serious crash Thursday morning that sent two to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.
Emergency crews were called to respond to a crash involving two vehicles at Colonel Talbot Road just south of Highway 401 at roughly 7 a.m. Thursday.
Police say the drivers of each vehicle, both adult men, were taken to hospital.
One of the drivers has life-threatening injuries, while the other sustained minor injuries in the crash.
Trending Stories
Colonel Talbot is closed between Orr Drive and the 401; it is unclear when that section of road is expected to reopen.
“The investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided as it becomes available,” police add.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments