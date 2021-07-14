COVID-19: 18 new cases, 30 recoveries and zero deaths reported in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government announced 18 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, which brings the total number of provincial infections to 49,322 cases, of which 7,747 are variants of concern.

There are no new deaths to report.

For new COVID-19 cases, two are in the far northwest, two are in the far northeast, one is in the northwest, one is in the north-central, three are in Saskatoon, six are in Regina and three are in the southeast.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan lifts all remaining COVID-19 public health restrictions

There have been 48,386 recoveries from the virus, including 30 reported Wednesday, and 363 cases are considered active.

The province says 54 people remain in hospital, with 45 people receiving inpatient care and nine people in intensive care. Four people in the ICU are in Regina and three are in Saskatoon.

Story continues below advertisement

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan is 39 — 3.3 new cases per 100,000.

READ MORE: A timeline of the novel coronavirus in Saskatchewan

The province says 1,350 COVID-19 tests were processed on Monday, bringing the total number of administered tests to 938,434.

An additional 6,358 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, bringing the total number of administered vaccines to 1,313,423.

Seventy-three per cent of residents aged 12 and older have also received their first dose and 56 per cent of those are fully vaccinated.