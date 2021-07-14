Menu

Health

COVID-19: No new cases reported in N.B. for 9th straight day

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2021 3:32 pm
COVID-19: No new cases reported in N.B. for 9th straight day - image View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

New Brunswick’s health minister says the province is getting closer each day to its goal of having 75 per cent of eligible residents vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine by early August.

Dorothy Shephard says people need to get their second shot because COVID-19 variants remain a concern – and hitting the target will allow the province to lift health orders such as mask-wearing and physical distancing.

Read more: N.B. health officials warn of cold and flu return when masks come off

Public Health says 53.5 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 79.9 per cent have received at least one dose.

No new cases were reported in the province for the ninth consecutive day today with the number of active cases falling to two.

Click to play video: 'Tourism operators in New Brunswick see light at end of COVID-19 tunnel' Tourism operators in New Brunswick see light at end of COVID-19 tunnel
Tourism operators in New Brunswick see light at end of COVID-19 tunnel
© 2021 The Canadian Press
