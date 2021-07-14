Fundraiser says 5 family members severely injured in Bayham fire pit incident all sedated in hospital

A mother, father and three of their children have been sedated in hospital after suffering serious injuries in an incident involving a fire pit in Bayham, according to a GoFundMe set up in support of the family.

The fundraiser, started by Eva Enns on behalf of Daniel Hiebert, says Jake and Tina Hiebert and three young children “were severely burnt after a Jerry can filled with diesel exploded during a family bonfire.”

On Tuesday, Enns wrote that all five are sedated. The parents have serious burns but are stable, the seven-year-old girl has a breathing tube “to help her breathe due to the swelling,” while the four-year-old boy and one-year-old girl are in a hospital in Toronto and will have to undergo surgery.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are so thankful for the wonderful doctors and nurses and to all those who have donated financially and lifted us up in prayer to God,” the fundraiser reads.

“Each and every one of you has made a difference and we will never forget it.”

The $5,000 goal was quickly surpassed with over $29,000 raised by midday Wednesday. Enns says the money will help support the family while Jake is unable to work.

The London Free Press reports that the Hieberts have two other children who were not injured in the incident.

Elgin County OPP reported Tuesday that emergency crews were called to a home on Vienna Line just before 7 p.m. on Monday to find the five victims.

Police said a 33-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman suffered serious injuries, while two girls, aged seven and one, and a four-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police did not provide more information on the circumstances surrounding the injuries, except to say that they were burn injuries.

— with files from Global News’ Andrew Graham.

Advertisement