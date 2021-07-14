Menu

Environment

Trudeau to make economic announcement in Quebec’s Gaspé region

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2021 1:29 pm
Click to play video: ''
WATCH: The Prime Minister, along with Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of National Revenue Diane Lebouthillier, and Quebec Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Jonatan Julien, will tour the LM Wind Power Plant and make an announcement.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Quebec’s Gaspé region Wednesday to make an economic announcement in the latest in a series of campaign-style stops.

The prime minister began his day in Percé, where he hosted an economic roundtable discussion and strolled down the town’s picturesque boardwalk for a photo with local MP and federal Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier.

Read more: Trudeau defends pandemic response system after report finds deficiencies

During the opening remarks of the roundtable, Trudeau announced support for upgrades to the wharf at the Port of Cap-aux-Meules in the Îles-de-la-Madeleine and said Ottawa is withdrawing plans to transfer the port to a lower level of government.

Later today, Trudeau will make an announcement at a wind power plant in Gaspé along with Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne, Lebouthillier and Quebec’s energy minister.

Read more: Almost 200 complaints lodged over new GG’s lack of French, language czar says

Trudeau has refused to confirm whether there will be a fall election, but he has done little to quell the rumours with his recent flurry of travel and spending announcements.

The Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine riding narrowly remained Liberal in the last election, with Lebouthillier defeating her Bloc Québécois rival by less than 700 votes.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tagtrudeau tagfederal politics tagGreen Energy taggaspe tagDiane Lebouthillier tagQuebec energy tagLM Wind Power Plant tagMinister François-Philippe Champagne tagQuebec wind farm tag

