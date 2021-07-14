Menu

Woman accused of letting ‘God take the wheel’ before Ohio car crash

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted July 14, 2021 1:38 pm
A vehicle, right, runs through an intersection in front of another car just before midnight on June 15 in Beachwood, Ohio, in this image from traffic cam video. View image in full screen
A vehicle, right, runs through an intersection in front of another car just before midnight on June 15 in Beachwood, Ohio, in this image from traffic cam video. Via NBC4I

A woman who tested the power of God will soon be put to the test in an Ohio courtroom, after she allegedly let Jesus take the wheel before a car crash last month.

Authorities say the 31-year-old was driving a car with her daughter, age 11 or 12, late at night when she let go of the steering wheel and stepped on the gas in a supposed attempt to prove her faith.

Her out-of-control car raced down the streets of Beachwood, Oh., just before midnight on June 15, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake, WJW reports. The vehicle ran a red light, clipped a car at an intersection, knocked down a utility pole and took out several power lines before crashing into a house, the police report says.

Traffic cameras captured part of the incident on video, including the moment when the car rocketed through one intersection, taking out the front bumper on another vehicle in the process.

The car was travelling at more than 160 kilometres per hour (100 mph) at the time, according to Beachwood police.

No one was injured in the incident, although the girl was taken to hospital for evaluation, WOIO reports. Officers said she was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The woman later told police that she effectively “let go and let God take the wheel” before the crash in order to “test her faith in God,” authorities say. The woman also admitted to having struggled with some “trials and tribulations” after recently losing her job.

A grand jury is expected to consider the case later this week, though she had not been charged as of Wednesday morning.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Car crash tagOhio tagCar Accident tagChristianity tagfaith tagJesus tagCar Crashes Into House tagGod tagGod take the wheel tagJesus take the wheel tag

