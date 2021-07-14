Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec reports 75 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations drop below 80

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted July 14, 2021 11:08 am
People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. View image in full screen
People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec reported 75 new COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths Wednesday as pandemic-related hospitalizations fell once again.

The vaccination campaign saw another 92,825 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine administered since the last report. More than 9.6 million shots have been doled out to date in the province.

The number of patients in hospital dropped by six to 79. This includes 25 people in intensive care units, which remains unchanged from the previous day.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Meal kit market due for gut check as COVID-19 pandemic wanes

When it comes to screening, 16,530 tests were conducted Monday. That is the most recent day for which information is available.

Quebec has seen 376,044 cases and 11,231 deaths over the course of the health crisis.

Story continues below advertisement

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the province has recorded more than 364,000 recoveries from the virus.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCOVID tagCoronavirus In Canada tagQuebec COVID-19 tagQuebec coronavirus tagquebec covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers