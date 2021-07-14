Quebec reports 75 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations drop below 80

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 75 new COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths Wednesday as pandemic-related hospitalizations fell once again.

The vaccination campaign saw another 92,825 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine administered since the last report. More than 9.6 million shots have been doled out to date in the province.

The number of patients in hospital dropped by six to 79. This includes 25 people in intensive care units, which remains unchanged from the previous day.

When it comes to screening, 16,530 tests were conducted Monday. That is the most recent day for which information is available.

Quebec has seen 376,044 cases and 11,231 deaths over the course of the health crisis.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the province has recorded more than 364,000 recoveries from the virus.