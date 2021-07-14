Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Bank of Canada to update economic outlook, make interest rate announcement

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2021 6:41 am
The Bank of Canada building is seen in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. View image in full screen
The Bank of Canada building is seen in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Bank of Canada will update its economic outlook for the country Wednesday morning as makes its latest interest rate announcement.

Since the central bank’s last outlook in April, first-quarter growth figures came in below its forecast and it’s possible the second quarter will also fall short of expectations.

The bank said last month the economy should rebound strongly starting this summer as it kept its key policy rate on hold at 0.25 per cent, which is where it has sat since the onset of the pandemic last year.

Read more: Bank of Canada names Carolyn Rogers new senior deputy

CIBC chief economist Avery Shenfeld says the central bank likely won’t make major changes to its economic outlook, but it may have to upgrade its inflation forecast.

Story continues below advertisement

The C.D. Howe Institute’s monetary policy council has recommended the bank keep its key rate on hold at 0.25 per cent.

The group also recommended the central bank scale back its federal bond purchases from its target of $3 billion per week.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID tagBank of Canada tagCanada economy tagBank of Canada interest rate tagCanada Interest Rate tagBOC tagInterest rate bank of canada tagBank of Canada economic outlook tageconomic outlook Bank of Canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers