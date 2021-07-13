B.C. reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia health officials reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with no additional deaths.

Of the new cases, five were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 10 were in the Fraser Health region, five were in Island Health, three were in Interior Health, and one was in Northern Health.

Hospitalization numbers are unchanged from Monday, with 66 COVID-19 patients in hospital, 14 of whom are in intensive care.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in B.C. dropped by 19 to 639.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 148,187 cases of COVID-19, while 1,760 people have died.

On Monday, officials reported 123 new cases over a 72-hour period and no additional deaths.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said Tuesday that 80 per cent of the adult population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 49.1 per cent have received two doses.

— With files from Richard Zussman