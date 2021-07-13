Menu

News

Man rescued after car veers off road into the North Saskatchewan River valley

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted July 13, 2021 2:42 pm
Rescue underway after car veers off road into Edmonton river valley
Edmonton emergency crews responded to Jasper Avenue near 90 Street, where a vehicle veering off the road and crashed into the North Saskatchewan River valley on Tuesday.

A vehicle crashed into the North Saskatchewan River valley Tuesday morning after veering off the road east of downtown Edmonton.

Emergency crews responded just before 11 a.m. to Jasper Avenue near 90 Street, where an Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson said the vehicle went off the road.

Crews arrived on scene to find a car about halfway down the steep river bank in a heavily treed area.

Read more: Man describes how he and his dog rescued two children from Edmonton river

The EFRS high angle technical rescue team was called in to stabilize the vehicle and get the trapped driver out of the vehicle.

View image in full screen
Edmonton emergency crews responded to Jasper Avenue near 90 Street, where a vehicle veering off the road and crashed into the North Saskatchewan River valley on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Global News

Edmonton Fire Rescue acting dist. chief Jose Ponciano said a man was rescued from the vehicle and taken to hospital. He was alone in the vehicle, he said.

It’s not known what caused the vehicle to leave the road or what kind of injuries the driver suffered, but Ponciano said the patient was mobile.

“Because the patient was able to walk, our guys were able to walk him up with of some lines up the embankment,” he said.

Alberta Health Services said the man was transported in stable condition.

View image in full screen
Edmonton emergency crews responded to Jasper Avenue near 90 Street, where a vehicle veering off the road and crashed into the North Saskatchewan River valley on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Global News

Ponciano noted there are some homeless camps in that part of the river valley where people live.

“It could have been probably worse if that vehicle had moved a little more,” he added.

Work is now underway to get the car out of the steep river valley.

View image in full screen
Edmonton emergency crews responded to Jasper Avenue near 90 Street, where a vehicle veering off the road and crashed into the North Saskatchewan River valley on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Global News

— More to come…

