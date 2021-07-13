Winners of Manitoba’s COVID 19 vaccine lottery will have to agree to go public

Send this page to someone via email

The winners of Manitoba’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery will have to agree to have their names publicized in order to collect their prizes.

Manny Atwal, president of Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries, says the Crown corporation is following standard practice for lotteries by requiring that winners agree to take part in publicity.

Atwal says he has received legal advice, but could not comment specifically on how the lottery will fit under the provincial law that protects personal health information.

Manitoba has previously announced the lottery will include several grand prizes of $100,000 in two draws.

One will be held in early August and the other in early September. Each draw will be open to everyone 12 and up who’ve received two doses.

The province says each lottery draw will award:

three prizes of $100,000 in the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (excluding Churchill);

a $100,000 prize in each of the remaining regional health authorities: Prairie Mountain Health, Southern Health–Santé Sud, Interlake–Eastern Regional Health Authority and Northern Regional Health Authority (including Churchill); and

10 draws for $25,000 scholarships for young people aged 12 to 17 across the province, for a total of $250,000.

Anyone who receives a COVID-19 vaccine is automatically entered in the lottery and winners will be contacted by phone, email, or possibly in person five days after the draw itself.

Atwal said any unclaimed prize money will be added to the September draw for the area where it was unclaimed.

Everyone who is vaccinated in Manitoba will automatically be entered when they get the shots, but those who don’t want to take part can opt-out through a provincial website.

The deadline to receive a first dose and be eligible for the first draw is Aug. 2, and the deadline for having both shots for the second draw is Sept. 6.

As of Tuesday 76.5 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received one shot of vaccine and 57.8 per cent have received two doses, according to a provincial website tracking vaccinations.

First- and second-dose vaccine appointments can be made by calling 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC) or visiting the province’s website.

–With files from William Reimer and Shane Gibson

