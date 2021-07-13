Menu

Weather

Severe thunderstorms could hit Guelph area, Waterloo Region: Environment Canada

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 13, 2021 1:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Extreme weather hits U.S., Canada: Elsa batters east coast as heat wave roasts west coast' Extreme weather hits U.S., Canada: Elsa batters east coast as heat wave roasts west coast
Elsa has dumped heavy rain and whipped up high winds along the east coast, while a heat wave is hitting people on the west coast. Jennifer Johnson reports on the extreme contrast of weather across the continent.

Environment Canada says severe thunderstorms could hit the Guelph area and Waterloo Region on Tuesday afternoon and into the evening.

The weather office issued a severe thunderstorm watch calling for strong wind gusts up to 100 kilometres per hour and hail up to two centimetres in diameter along with heavy rainfall.

90% chance world will set record for hottest year by end of 2025, report claims

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” Environment Canada said in its statement.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds and/or torrential rainfall.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that everyone take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Click to play video: 'B.C. homeowners in survival mode as lightning sparks latest wildfires' B.C. homeowners in survival mode as lightning sparks latest wildfires
B.C. homeowners in survival mode as lightning sparks latest wildfires
