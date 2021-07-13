Severe thunderstorms could hit Guelph area, Waterloo Region: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada says severe thunderstorms could hit the Guelph area and Waterloo Region on Tuesday afternoon and into the evening.

The weather office issued a severe thunderstorm watch calling for strong wind gusts up to 100 kilometres per hour and hail up to two centimetres in diameter along with heavy rainfall.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” Environment Canada said in its statement.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds and/or torrential rainfall.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that everyone take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

