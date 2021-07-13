B.C. government set to announce details of expanded Richmond Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Richmond delivered the BC NDP three MLAs in the last provincial election and now the government is expected to deliver for the city of Richmond.

Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to make an announcement at 10 a.m. on Tuesday ‘regarding health-care services for people in Richmond’.

The announcement will be carried live here on the Global BC website, the Global BC Facebook page and on BC1.

Horgan and Dix will also take questions on various topics from reporters following the announcement.

During last fall’s provincial election campaign Dix appeared at an event at the hospital ensuring voters the project was fully funded.

The NDP government announced a concept plan for the hospital revitalization in 2018.

The new nine-storey tower is expected to include a new emergency room, intensive care unit and imaging department along with nearly 220 beds, increasing the hospital’s total to 350 from the current 240.

The detailed business planning and budgeting were expected to wrap in September but were delayed due to the election.

“It wasn’t done by the Liberals,” Dix said during the election campaign.

“We delivered on this project, we moved it forward. We’re giving people the Richmond Hospital they deserve for the next 50 years.”

–with files from Simon Little