Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Heat wave may have damaged cable carrying power to Vancouver Island: BC Hydro

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted July 12, 2021 6:30 pm
B.C. Hydro has detected a bulge and oil leak in one of its submarine cables heading to Vancouver Island. View image in full screen
B.C. Hydro has detected a bulge and oil leak in one of its submarine cables heading to Vancouver Island. File

BC Hydro says it is working around the clock to restore a damaged submarine cable that delivers power to Vancouver Island in the wake of the province’s recent record heat wave.

The cable has been taken out of service and customers have not been affected, the utility said Monday.

Hydro said it is investigating the impact the extreme heat in late June as a potential cause of the damage.

Last week, its monitoring system detected a bulge and oil leak in one of the submarine cables, which extends from the Sunshine Coast to Vancouver Island. The leak was contained.

Click to play video: 'Firefighters’ union slams BC EHS heat wave response' Firefighters’ union slams BC EHS heat wave response
Firefighters’ union slams BC EHS heat wave response – Jul 2, 2021

Over the weekend, the utility said staff found there was some bulging of two additional cables.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

As a result, crews decided to reduce the load on those cables, and have been monitoring them.

Read more: BC Hydro reports new record for peak hourly demand amid scorching heat wave

BC Hydro is using its available generation capacity on Vancouver Island and independent power producers to meet customer demand.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouver Island tagbc hydro tagBC Hydro cable tagBC Hydro cable damaged tagsubmarine cable tagVancouver Island cable damaged tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers