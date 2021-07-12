Menu

Canada

Fire breaks out at Pacific Mall in Markham, no injuries reported

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 12, 2021 3:43 pm
Smoke is seen rising from Pacific Mall in Markham. View image in full screen
Smoke is seen rising from Pacific Mall in Markham. Instagram / scarboroughspots

Officials say no injuries have been reported after a fire at Pacific Mall in Markham on Monday.

Markham Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson Alex Freeman said crews were called to the mall, located in the area of Kennedy Road and Steeles Avenue, around 10:15 a.m.

Freeman said heavy black smoke was seen upon arrival.

Read more: Damage reported after part of crane falls on downtown Toronto building

The smoke was traced back to an HVAC unit on the roof of the building, but the exact cause of the fire has not been confirmed, Freeman said.

The fire has been extinguished.

Smoke was reported to have spread to some retail areas and crews ventilated the building.

There is no word on how much damage was sustained.

A post on the mall’s Facebook page said it will be closed “until further notice” for cleanup and the investigation.

“The restoration contractor is working around the clock onsite to ensure Pacific Mall can get back to regular operation as soon as possible,” the post continued.

