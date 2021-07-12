Fire breaks out at Pacific Mall in Markham, no injuries reported

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say no injuries have been reported after a fire at Pacific Mall in Markham on Monday.

Markham Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson Alex Freeman said crews were called to the mall, located in the area of Kennedy Road and Steeles Avenue, around 10:15 a.m.

Freeman said heavy black smoke was seen upon arrival.

The smoke was traced back to an HVAC unit on the roof of the building, but the exact cause of the fire has not been confirmed, Freeman said.

The fire has been extinguished.

Smoke was reported to have spread to some retail areas and crews ventilated the building.

We are on scene at Pacific Mall. Our crews could see heavy black smoke while responding. Crews have accessed the roof and extinguished the fire. Efforts continue to ensure there is no additional extension and ventilation of smoke is taking place. Fire cause is being investigated. pic.twitter.com/L9tGdcXP0q — Markham Fire (MFES) (@MarkhamFire) July 12, 2021

There is no word on how much damage was sustained.

A post on the mall’s Facebook page said it will be closed “until further notice” for cleanup and the investigation.

“The restoration contractor is working around the clock onsite to ensure Pacific Mall can get back to regular operation as soon as possible,” the post continued.

