Health

Hospital data shows COVID 19 vaccines work, Manitoba’s top doctor says

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 12, 2021 3:36 pm
Manitoba’s chief provincial health officer Dr. Brent Roussin on Monday said it was “too early” to say whether a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine would be necessary, adding that health officials were waiting to determine the impact of the Delta variant and whether immunity would decline over time.

Manitoba’s chief public health officer says new statistics from hospitals show COVID-19 vaccines are working.

Dr. Brent Roussin says COVID-related hospitalizations dropped by 45 per cent between May and June.

Read more: ‘The next few months will be critical’: Manitoba pushes to reach those leery of COVID-19 vaccine

He says 74 per cent of people admitted to hospital in June had not received a vaccine shot, and another 22 per cent had received one dose but had tested positive less than two weeks later.

“We don’t bring this up to blame or to shame anyone, or to blame anyone for the reason of their illness — we’re here showing the power of vaccine,” Roussin said.

“You can see the incontrovertible evidence of the value of vaccines right now in Manitoba.”

Manitoba has exceeded its vaccination targets in recent weeks and 76 per cent of people aged 12 and up have now received at least one dose.

Read more: Manitoba reports 31 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

The province is planning to further ease public health orders, but Roussin says details have not yet been worked out.

The province is reporting 31 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

“Where we are right now with the vaccine uptake, Manitobans have put us in a spot now that we’re going to be starting to loosen these restrictions,” Roussin said Monday.

The current public health orders forbid most indoor social gatherings and cap outdoor gatherings at 25 people. Casinos, theatres and concert halls remain closed.

Read more: Can I get a COVID-19 vaccine yet in Manitoba? How to book it and where to go

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has said word on what further loosened restrictions will look like will come this week.

–With files from Shane Gibson

© 2021 The Canadian Press
