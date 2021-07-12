K9 assists in arrest of impaired driver in downtown Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing impaired driving and other charges after fleeing from police early Saturday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2:15 a.m., a K9 unit officer on patrol noticed a vehicle travelling erratically in the area of Dalhousie and George streets.

Police say the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the vehicle sped away but came to a stop a short distance away. The driver allegedly exited the vehicle.

The officer then deployed police service dog Isaac who engaged the suspect by barking at him, police said.

“The accused became compliant at the barking and was taken into custody without incident,” police stated.

Officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Braiden Burton, 21 of Peterborough was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol, blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), flight from a peace officer and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 3.