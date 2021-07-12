Menu

Crime

K9 assists in arrest of impaired driver in downtown Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 12, 2021 3:09 pm
Isaac, a police service dog with Peterborough Police Service, assisted in the arrest of an impaired driver on the weekend. View image in full screen
Isaac, a police service dog with Peterborough Police Service, assisted in the arrest of an impaired driver on the weekend. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man is facing impaired driving and other charges after fleeing from police early Saturday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2:15 a.m., a K9 unit officer on patrol noticed a vehicle travelling erratically in the area of Dalhousie and George streets.

Police say the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the vehicle sped away but came to a stop a short distance away. The driver allegedly exited the vehicle.

The officer then deployed police service dog Isaac who engaged the suspect by barking at him, police said.

Read more: 3 impaired driving charges issued over weekend in Peterborough County: OPP

“The accused became compliant at the barking and was taken into custody without incident,” police stated.

Trending Stories
Officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Braiden Burton, 21 of Peterborough was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol, blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), flight from a peace officer and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 3.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough police seek suspect after flight from traffic stop and collision on County Road 28 in Bailieboro' Peterborough police seek suspect after flight from traffic stop and collision on County Road 28 in Bailieboro
