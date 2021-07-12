COVID-19: More than half of Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph residents fully vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting that more than half of all eligible residents have now received their second COVID-19 vaccination.

As of Monday, just over 139,000 people over the age of 12 were considered fully vaccinated, or 51.5 per cent of the population.

WDG Public Health reported nearly 7,000 new vaccinations in the area between Friday and Sunday, including just over 6,100 second doses.

About 79 per cent across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have received at least one dose, with that figure only seeing slight increases since the middle of June.

When broken down into municipalities, roughly 85 per cent of Guelph’s eligible residents are partially vaccinated, while 72 per cent have had at least one dose in Wellington County and 74 per cent in Dufferin County.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, WDG Public Health saw more than 29,000 vaccinations, including 2,750 first doses and 26,400 second doses.

Public health reports that 346,878 vaccines have been administered to date since the rollout began locally on Jan. 6.

1:28 Blood shortage concerns as hospitals tackle pandemic-driven surgical backlog Blood shortage concerns as hospitals tackle pandemic-driven surgical backlog

Meanwhile, WDG Public Health announced another eight cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Monday, raising its total case count to 4,531.

Active cases increased to 18 with seven new recoveries also being reported.

Total resolved cases increased to 4,468 and the city’s coronavirus death toll of 45 remains unchanged.

In Wellington County, eight new COVID-19 cases were also reported on Monday as its total case count climbed to 1,768.

Story continues below advertisement

Active cases are at 25 with nine recoveries reported.

Resolved cases are up to 1,706 and the county’s death toll of 37 remains unchanged.

There are six people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including four in intensive care as of Thursday.

Advertisement