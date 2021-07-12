SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: More than half of Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph residents fully vaccinated

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 12, 2021 1:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario man gets 2nd COVID-19 vaccine only after showing Global News video' Ontario man gets 2nd COVID-19 vaccine only after showing Global News video
Neil McDougall is now fully vaccinated despite incorrect Ontario government records that prevented him from getting vaccinated late last month. McDougall’s plight was featured in a Global News report and as Seán O’Shea reports, McDougall says he had to show the video to two clinic supervisors to prove his story and get jabbed.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting that more than half of all eligible residents have now received their second COVID-19 vaccination.

As of Monday, just over 139,000 people over the age of 12 were considered fully vaccinated, or 51.5 per cent of the population.

Read more: Ontario families, experts want more guidance for unvaccinated kids as province reopens

WDG Public Health reported nearly 7,000 new vaccinations in the area between Friday and Sunday, including just over 6,100 second doses.

About 79 per cent across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have received at least one dose, with that figure only seeing slight increases since the middle of June.

When broken down into municipalities, roughly 85 per cent of Guelph’s eligible residents are partially vaccinated, while 72 per cent have had at least one dose in Wellington County and 74 per cent in Dufferin County.

Last week, WDG Public Health saw more than 29,000 vaccinations, including 2,750 first doses and 26,400 second doses.

Public health reports that 346,878 vaccines have been administered to date since the rollout began locally on Jan. 6.

Click to play video: 'Blood shortage concerns as hospitals tackle pandemic-driven surgical backlog' Blood shortage concerns as hospitals tackle pandemic-driven surgical backlog
Blood shortage concerns as hospitals tackle pandemic-driven surgical backlog

Meanwhile, WDG Public Health announced another eight cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Monday, raising its total case count to 4,531.

Trending Stories

Active cases increased to 18 with seven new recoveries also being reported.

Total resolved cases increased to 4,468 and the city’s coronavirus death toll of 45 remains unchanged.

Read more: Canada donating 17.7M AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines amid global disparities

In Wellington County, eight new COVID-19 cases were also reported on Monday as its total case count climbed to 1,768.

Active cases are at 25 with nine recoveries reported.

Resolved cases are up to 1,706 and the county’s death toll of 37 remains unchanged.

There are six people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including four in intensive care as of Thursday.

