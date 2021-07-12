Police investigating links between woman’s death in western Quebec and car crash

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police say the killing of a woman in the Algonquin community of Kitigan Zibi may be linked to a fatal car crash that occurred about 55 kilometres to the south.

Sgt. Marc Tessier says police were called at 11:45 p.m. Sunday night to respond to a car crash in Kazabazua, Que., about 80 kilometres north of Ottawa.

On site, they found a teenager who was seriously injured following a head-on collision with a semi-trailer.

Tessier says the car involved in the accident was owned by a 44-year-old woman who had been found dead in Kitigan Zibi a few minutes before the crash, with her body bearing marks of violence.

Story continues below advertisement

The young driver, who police say left his lane before hitting the truck moving in the opposite direction, was declared dead in hospital.

Police say they are working to confirm the identity of the young male driver, as well as whether he had a prior relationship with the woman.

1:53 Motorcycle riders escort family of Airdrie father killed in suspected impaired driving crash Motorcycle riders escort family of Airdrie father killed in suspected impaired driving crash