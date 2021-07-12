Menu

Comments

Crime

Police investigating links between woman’s death in western Quebec and car crash

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 12, 2021 11:23 am
Investigators with the Surete du Quebec are investigating links between a killing in KItigan Zibi and a fatal car crash in the province. View image in full screen
Investigators with the Surete du Quebec are investigating links between a killing in KItigan Zibi and a fatal car crash in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Quebec provincial police say the killing of a woman in the Algonquin community of Kitigan Zibi may be linked to a fatal car crash that occurred about 55 kilometres to the south.

Sgt. Marc Tessier says police were called at 11:45 p.m. Sunday night to respond to a car crash in Kazabazua, Que., about 80 kilometres north of Ottawa.

On site, they found a teenager who was seriously injured following a head-on collision with a semi-trailer.

Read more: Ottawa police issue Canada-wide warrant for 2nd-degree murder in York Street shooting

Tessier says the car involved in the accident was owned by a 44-year-old woman who had been found dead in Kitigan Zibi a few minutes before the crash, with her body bearing marks of violence.

The young driver, who police say left his lane before hitting the truck moving in the opposite direction, was declared dead in hospital.

Police say they are working to confirm the identity of the young male driver, as well as whether he had a prior relationship with the woman.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
