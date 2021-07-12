COVID-19: 8 new cases over weekend in Peterborough area as active cases at 27

Peterborough Public Health reported eight new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to data released on Monday morning.
In its update issued at 11:50 a.m., the health unit reported 27 active COVID-19 cases in its jurisdiction, up one from the 26 reported on Friday afternoon.
Of the health unit’s 1,622 cumulative cases since the pandemic began, 1,573 are resolved — an additional seven cases since Friday. The resolved cases make up approximately 97 per cent of all cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, all municipalities within Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.
There was an additional two variant cases reported in the data, putting the overall total at 815. The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first confirmed variant case on Feb. 23.
Other data on Monday:
- Outbreaks: One active outbreak at a construction site in Peterborough. Case details were not provided. The health unit has dealt with 307 COVID-19 cases associated with 51 outbreaks since the outbreak was declared.
- Close contacts: 36, down from 53 reported on Friday.
- Hospitalizations: at least 82 cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic was declared — one additional case since Friday. Sixteen of the cases required the intensive care unit. The ICU admissions make up one per cent of all the health unit’s cases.
- Peterborough Regional Health Centre: reports as of noon Friday there were two COVID-19 inpatients, down from four reported on Thursday. There have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas.
- Deaths: 22 — the latest on June 29, a woman in her 70s. Since the pandemic was declared, two deaths have been linked to the Empress Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough. Another death was linked to the Severn Court Student Residence February outbreak in Peterborough, while three were tied to a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care.
- Trent University: reports no cases.
- Fleming College: reports no cases related to its Sutherland campus.
- More than 54,450 people have been tested for COVID-19.
Vaccination
All vaccination appointments must be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or any time online. Clinics are being run at the Evinrude Centre/Healthy Planet Arena and at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre.
Walk-in clinics will be held:
- Weekdays from 8 a.m to 1 p.m. for youth (ages 12-17) at Peterborough Regional Health Centre.
- Daily 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for ages 18+ at the Evinrude Centre
- July 12, 13, 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Asphodel-Norwood Community Centre
The following Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients:
- Aylmer Street Pharmacy, 296 Aylmer St. N. (in Above and Beyond)
- Costco Pharmacy, 485 The Parkway
- Charlotte Care Pharmacy, 270 Charlotte St. Unit 100
- Keene Drug Mart, 1105 Heritage Line in Keene
- Havelock Pharmacy, 44 Ottawa St. W. in Havelock
- High St. Guardian, 815 High St.
- Loblaw Pharmacy, 400 Lansdowne St. E.
- Loblaw Pharmacy, 230 George St. N. (inside No Frills Grocery)
- Medical Centre Pharmacy, 707 Charlotte St.
- Pharmasave The Clinic Pharmacy at 26 Hospital Dr.
- Rexall Pharmacy, 85 George St. N.
- Rexall Pharmacy, 1154 Chemong Rd.
- Rx Drug Mart, 16 Grand Road in Campbellford
- Sherbrooke Heights Pharmacy, 1625 Sherbrooke St. W.
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 971 Chemong Rd.
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 250 Charlotte St.
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 741 Lansdowne St. W.
- Shoppers Simply Pharmacy, 361 George St. N.
- Sobeys Pharmacy, 1200 Lansdowne St. W.
- The Medical Shoppe, 860 Chemong Road
- Walmart, 1002 Chemong Rd.
- Walmart Pharmacy, 950 Lansdowne St. W.
- Westmount Pharmacy, 1293 Clonsilla Ave.
Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.
