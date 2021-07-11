Menu

Politics

China vows to take ‘necessary measures’ as U.S. blacklists companies over alleged Uyghur abuse

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted July 11, 2021 9:13 am
Click to play video: 'China not willing to admit human rights violations with Uyghurs, Trudeau says' China not willing to admit human rights violations with Uyghurs, Trudeau says
WATCH: China not willing to admit human rights violations with Uyghurs, Trudeau says – Jun 22, 2021

China on Sunday said it will take “necessary measures” to respond to the U.S. blacklisting of Chinese companies over their alleged role in abuses of Uyghur people and other Muslim ethnic minorities.

The Commerce Ministry said the U.S. move constituted an “unreasonable suppression of Chinese enterprises and a serious breach of international economic and trade rules.”

Read more: ‘Totally groundless’: China pushes back as U.K. calls treatment of Uyghurs a genocide

China will “take necessary measures to firmly safeguard Chinese companies’ legitimate rights and interests,” the ministry’s statement said.

No details were given, but China has denied allegations of arbitrary detention and forced labor in the far western region of Xinjiang and increasingly responded to sanctions against companies and officials with its own bans on visas and financial links.

Click to play video: 'Uyghur activist describes family’s disappearance' Uyghur activist describes family’s disappearance
Uyghur activist describes family’s disappearance – Mar 31, 2021

The U.S. Commerce Department said in a statement Friday that the electronics and technology firms and other businesses helped enable “Beijing’s campaign of repression, mass detention and high-technology surveillance” against Muslim minorities in Xinjiang.

Trending Stories

The penalties prohibit Americans from selling equipment or other goods to the firms. The United States has stepped up financial and trade penalties over China’s treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities, along with its crackdown on democracy in the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong.

Read more: Mosques in China’s Xinjiang disappear as Beijing counters criticism of Uyghur crackdown

The Chinese government since 2017 has detained a million or more people in Xinjiang. Critics accuse China of operating forced labor camps and carrying out torture and coerced sterilization as it allegedly seeks to assimilate Muslim ethnic minority groups.

The U.S. Commerce Department said 14 companies were added to its Entity List over their dealings in Xinjiang, and another five for aiding China’s armed forces.

“The Department of Commerce remains firmly committed to taking strong, decisive action to target entities that are enabling human rights abuses in Xinjiang or that use U.S. technology to fuel China’s destabilizing military modernization efforts,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement posted on the department’s website.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
