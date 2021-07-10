Remains of second Canadian recovered from Florida condo collapse, GAC says

Send this page to someone via email

Global Affairs Canada says the remains of a second Canadian have been pulled from the rubble of a condo building that collapsed near Miami more than two weeks ago.

The government agency did not identify the deceased.

Global Affairs says at least two more Canadians are among those unaccounted for after the Champlain Towers South condominium building in Surfside, Fla. fell on June 24.

Miami-Dade officials previously identified the first Canadian whose remains were found as 66-year-old Ingrid “Itty” Ainsworth, formerly of Montreal.

She and her Australian husband were publicly named on Wednesday after their bodies were recovered.

The death toll from the collapse now stands at 86, with 43 people still missing.