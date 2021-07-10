Menu

World

Confirmed death toll in Surfside condo collapse reaches 86

By Mike Stone Reuters
Posted July 10, 2021 11:55 am
Click to play video: 'Death toll rises to 86 in Florida building collapse, 43 still missing' Death toll rises to 86 in Florida building collapse, 43 still missing
WATCH ABOVE: Death toll rises to 86 in Florida building collapse, 43 still missing.

The number of people confirmed to have been killed in the collapse of a Miami-area condominium tower last month reached 86, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said on Saturday.

Read more: Missing cat in Florida condo collapse found, returned to owners

No survivors have been pulled alive from the ruins since the first few hours after the tower partially caved in on itself early on June 24.

Investigators have not determined what caused the 40-year-old complex to collapse.

Click to play video: 'Officials say Surfside building search remains rescue mission even as more victims found' Officials say Surfside building search remains rescue mission even as more victims found
Officials say Surfside building search remains rescue mission even as more victims found

The painstaking search for survivors shifted to a recovery effort at midnight Wednesday after authorities said they had come to the agonizing conclusion that there was “no chance of life” in the rubble of the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Miami condo search-and-rescue on hold as building prepped for demolition

Hope of finding survivors was briefly rekindled after workers demolished the remainder of the building, allowing access to new areas of debris. Some voids where survivors could have been trapped did exist, mostly in the basement and the parking garage, but no one was found alive. Instead, teams recovered more than a dozen additional victims.

— With files from The Associated Press

© 2021 Reuters
