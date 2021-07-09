Menu

World

Missing cat in Florida condo collapse found, returned to owners

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted July 9, 2021 7:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Death toll in Surfside, Fla. condo collapse rises to 78' Death toll in Surfside, Fla. condo collapse rises to 78
WATCH ABOVE: Death toll in Surfside, Fla. condo collapse rises to 78

Binx the cat, who had lived on the ninth floor of the South Florida condo building that collapsed last month, has been found safe and returned to its family, officials said Friday.

Gina Nicole Vlasek, co-founder of The Kitty Campus, posted on Facebook that a black cat resembling Binx was found near the rubble of the Surfside building Thursday night and brought to the group’s nearby facility in Miami Beach. A former Champlain Towers South resident visited The Kitty Campus on Friday and confirmed that the feline was hers, Vlasek said.

Read more: Death toll in Surfside condo collapse rises to 79

“We are so grateful to be able to help in any small way,” Vlasek wrote.

Levine Cava said during a news conference Friday evening that Binx was recognized by a volunteer who had been feeding cats near the collapsed building.

“I’m glad that this small miracle could bring some light into the lives of a grieving family today and could provide a bright spot for our whole community in the midst of this terrible tragedy,” Levine Cava said.

Click to play video: 'Death toll in Surfside building collapse rises to 64 as 4 more bodies found' Death toll in Surfside building collapse rises to 64 as 4 more bodies found
Death toll in Surfside building collapse rises to 64 as 4 more bodies found

The mayor said animal control workers are continuing to place live traps in the area in hopes of recovering pets that might have escaped the deadly collapse.

The 12-story building collapsed in the early morning hours of June 24. Officials have confirmed 79 people killed, with 61 still unaccounted for.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
