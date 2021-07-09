Menu

Canada

Canada loses Alphonso Davies to injury in training ahead of Gold Cup

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 9, 2021 7:29 pm
Canada's Alphonso Davies celebrates after scoring against Suriname during the first half of a World Cup 2022 Group B qualifying soccer match Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Bridgeview, Ill. View image in full screen
Canada's Alphonso Davies celebrates after scoring against Suriname during the first half of a World Cup 2022 Group B qualifying soccer match Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Bridgeview, Ill. AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Canada’s prospects for the Gold Cup took a hit Friday with news that star fullback Alphonso Davies will miss the tournament with an ankle injury.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the injury suffered two days ago in training. Canada Soccer said the 20-year-old flew to Germany on Friday for further medical assessment at Bayern Munich.

Canada opens play Sunday at the CONCACAF championship against Martinique, so still has time to name a replacement for the 16-team tournament.

Davies was preparing for his third Gold Cup, having helped Canada reach the quarterfinals in 2017 and 2019. In 2017, Davies won the Golden Boot Award as top scorer, was named Best Young Player and chosen to the tournament’s best XI.

READ MORE: Alphonso Davies highlights young Canada squad for World Cup qualifiers 

Canada, ranked 70th in the world, will face No. 83 Haiti on July 15 and the 20th-ranked U.S. on July 18 in the group phase of the tournament. Martinique is unranked because it is not a member of FIFA.

Davies has nine goals and 12 assists in 23 appearances for Canada, playing both as a fullback and winger. He has four goals and a team-high five assists in six international matches this year, helping Canada reach the final round of World Cup qualifying in the region that covers North and Central America and the Caribbean.

READ MORE: Canada advances to final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying after defeating Haiti 

Canada returns to World Cup qualifying action in September.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Edmonton sports tagSoccer tagTeam Canada tagAlphonso Davies tagCanadian Soccer tagCONCACAF tagMen's soccer tagGold Cup tagAlphonso Davies injury tag

