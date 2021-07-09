Midway coming to Edmonton Expo Centre in July

Send this page to someone via email

While K-Days has been postponed for another year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Edmonton Expo Centre will still host a midway this summer.

The Summer Fun Midway is coming to Edmonton July 23 to Aug. 1.

“The outdoor-only Summer Fun Midway will feature guest favourites including the Zipper, the Polar Express and the Crazy Mouse Rollercoaster,” a news release issued Friday said.

Live entertainment like Ride the Vibe: Fresh Flips 2021 Motorcycle Show and the President’s Choice Super Dogs will also be on site.

“The Summer Fun Midway is going to bring Edmonton a great event in a big way,” VP of client relations with North American Midway Scooter Korek said.

“We know that it’s been a long year and a half for everyone and what better way to celebrate Alberta’s reopening than with corn dogs and rollercoasters?” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We know that it's been a long year and a half for everyone and what better way to celebrate Alberta's reopening than with corn dogs and rollercoasters?"

Advance ride-all-day passes will be available online starting Monday. The passes are $38 and include gate admission.

Ride-all-day passes will be available on site as well. Gate admission onsite will be $9 for adults and $5 for children and seniors.

The midway will be open at 1 p.m. during the week and at noon on weekends.