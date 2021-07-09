Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Midway coming to Edmonton Expo Centre in July

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted July 9, 2021 4:37 pm
A midway with rides, games and food will be coming to the Edmonton Expo Centre in July. View image in full screen
A midway with rides, games and food will be coming to the Edmonton Expo Centre in July. Getty Images

While K-Days has been postponed for another year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Edmonton Expo Centre will still host a midway this summer.

The Summer Fun Midway is coming to Edmonton July 23 to Aug. 1.

“The outdoor-only Summer Fun Midway will feature guest favourites including the Zipper, the Polar Express and the Crazy Mouse Rollercoaster,” a news release issued Friday said.

Read more: K-Days cancelled for a second year in Edmonton, hopes to return in 2022

Live entertainment like Ride the Vibe: Fresh Flips 2021 Motorcycle Show and the President’s Choice Super Dogs will also be on site.

“The Summer Fun Midway is going to bring Edmonton a great event in a big way,” VP of client relations with North American Midway Scooter Korek said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“We know that it’s been a long year and a half for everyone and what better way to celebrate Alberta’s reopening than with corn dogs and rollercoasters?”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We know that it's been a long year and a half for everyone and what better way to celebrate Alberta's reopening than with corn dogs and rollercoasters?"
Click to play video: 'K-Days cancelled for a second year in Edmonton, hopes to return in 2022' K-Days cancelled for a second year in Edmonton, hopes to return in 2022
K-Days cancelled for a second year in Edmonton, hopes to return in 2022 – Jun 1, 2021

Advance ride-all-day passes will be available online starting Monday. The passes are $38 and include gate admission.

Ride-all-day passes will be available on site as well. Gate admission onsite will be $9 for adults and $5 for children and seniors.

Read more: Explore Edmonton to take over K-Days, Farmfair International as Northlands winds down 140 years of operations

The midway will be open at 1 p.m. during the week and at noon on weekends.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton festivals tagK-Days tagEdmonton Expo Centre tagEdmonton Summer tagedmonton fair tagEdmonton Expo Centre fair tagEdmonton Expo Centre midway tagEdmonton Expo Centre rides tagEdmonton midway tagSummer Fun Midway tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers