Health

New Brunswick reporting continuing decline in active cases Friday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 9, 2021 2:41 pm
New Brunswick reporting continuing decline in active cases Friday - image View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

New Brunswick is reporting a continuing advance in COVID-19 vaccinations and a decline in active cases.

Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 Friday along with two new recoveries.

READ MORE: N.B. making ‘tremendous progress’ with COVID-19 vaccinations: Russell

That pushed the number of active reported cases down to seven, including two patients who are hospitalized.

The province says that as of today, 79.1 per cent of eligible residents have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 47.5 per cent are fully vaccinated – up from 45.4 per cent Thursday.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
