Weather

Okanagan weather: 30-degree heat and sunshine sticks around

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted July 12, 2021 1:43 pm
Upper ridge of high pressure continues to funnel in the heat this week. View image in full screen
Upper ridge of high pressure continues to funnel in the heat this week. SkyTracker Weather

The streak of sunshine and heat that returned over the weekend continues spilling over into the workweek.

Temperatures soar up into the mid-30s Monday afternoon as blue skies and sunshine stick around.

The mercury will fall back into the mid-teens Monday night with sunshine returning Tuesday as the valley bottom heats back up to around 36 C.

The upper ridge of high pressure pushing in the heat sticks around for the rest of the week, meaning skies will stay sunny and temperatures hot.

Daytime highs are slated to linger in the low-to-mid 30s with nothing but sunshine and the occasional pop-up cumulus cloud with a shower along the ridge and mountain tops.

The weekend ahead will also stay sunny and warm with afternoon highs back into the mid-30s.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

