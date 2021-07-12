Okanagan weather: 30-degree heat and sunshine sticks around

Send this page to someone via email

The streak of sunshine and heat that returned over the weekend continues spilling over into the workweek.

Temperatures soar up into the mid-30s Monday afternoon as blue skies and sunshine stick around.

The mercury will fall back into the mid-teens Monday night with sunshine returning Tuesday as the valley bottom heats back up to around 36 C.

The upper ridge of high pressure pushing in the heat sticks around for the rest of the week, meaning skies will stay sunny and temperatures hot.

Daytime highs are slated to linger in the low-to-mid 30s with nothing but sunshine and the occasional pop-up cumulus cloud with a shower along the ridge and mountain tops.

The weekend ahead will also stay sunny and warm with afternoon highs back into the mid-30s.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

