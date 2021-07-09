Menu

Canada

N.S. vet agrees to give up licence, sell practice after mistakenly euthanizing dog

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 9, 2021 1:29 pm
A Nova Scotia veterinarian is losing his licence to practice medicine after mistakenly euthanizing a dog last August at his Port Hawkesbury, N.S., clinic.

The Nova Scotia Veterinary Medical Association says Dr. Sietse Van Zwol will also have to sell his practice within 12 months.

Dr. Frank Richardson, registrar for the association, says since the dog’s death, Van Zwol has only been permitted to practice in the presence of two other vets and forbidden from euthanizing animals.

READ MORE: ‘Amazing growth’: 33 of 77 dogs surrendered to N.S. SPCA now have new homes

He says Van Zwol agreed to the terms and has apologized to the dog’s owner and fellow veterinarians.

Richardson says he thinks way the complaint was dealt with was reasonable.

Arlene Fougere, owner of the mistakenly euthanized dog, says she’s satisfied with the decision, but she declined to comment further when reached by phone.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
