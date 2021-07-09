Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Canada’s Shapovalov defeated by Djokovic in Wimbledon semifinals

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted July 9, 2021 2:28 pm
Denis Shapovalov of Canada reacts in his men's singles semi-final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia on July 09, 2021 in London, England. View image in full screen
Denis Shapovalov of Canada reacts in his men's singles semi-final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia on July 09, 2021 in London, England. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Top seed Novak Djokovic is on track to lift his sixth Wimbledon title after defeating Canada’s Denis Shapovalov in the men’s singles semifinals on Friday.

The 34-year-old Serbian was tested by the 22-year-old Canadian lefthander in the closely-fought three-set encounter before clinching a 7-6 (3), 7-5, 7-5 victory to enter his seventh final at the All England Club in London, U.K.

Read more: Tennis Canada could move top tournaments to U.S. if Toronto, Montreal plan not approved

Djokovic will now face Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in Sunday’s final as he attempts to clinch a 20th Grand Slam trophy to tie the all-time record held jointly by rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Earlier in the day, Berrettini, 25, made history by becoming the first Italian — man or woman — to reach the singles final at Wimbledon.

Story continues below advertisement
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates in his men’s singles semi-final match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2021 in London, England. View image in full screen
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates in his men’s singles semi-final match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2021 in London, England. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Shapovalov, who made his Grand Slam semi-final debut on Friday, was looking to become the first Canadian men’s tennis player to win a major in the singles event.

Trending Stories

His compatriot Milos Raonic was stopped short by Britain’s Andy Murray in the 2016 Wimbledon final.

Click to play video: 'Shapovalov workshop inspires new generation of players' Shapovalov workshop inspires new generation of players
Shapovalov workshop inspires new generation of players – Aug 3, 2019

In 2019, Bianca Andreescu became the first Canadian Grand Slam singles winner when she beat Serena Williams at the U.S. Open final.

Story continues below advertisement

A new Wimbledon champion will be crowned on the women’s side of the draw on Saturday when world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty from Australia takes on Czech eighth seed Karolina Pliskova.

After initially capping the attendance at 50 per cent, the tournament moved to permit maximum capacity crowds from the quarterfinals stage onwards.

Last year’s event was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Tennis tagNovak Djokovic tagDenis Shapovalov tagDjokovic Grand Slam record tagdjokovic shapovalov wimbledon tagwimbledon 2021 tagWimbledon men's final tagwimbledon semi-finals tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers