COVID-19: Guelph residents no longer have to pre-register for a vaccine

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says residents no longer have to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine.

In a media release on Thursday, the health unit said by removing pre-registrations, residents no longer have to wait for an email or text notification to book an appointment.

Instead, an appointment can be booked immediately through the health unit’s online portal or by calling 1-844-780-0202.

Residents over the age of 12 can also drop into any public health clinics to get their first dose of vaccine.

“Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph is well on its way to being one of the most vaccinated places in North America, but we still have a long way to go before we reach herd immunity,” WDG Public Health said.

Residents are urged to get their first dose as soon as possible, schedule a second dose or move up their scheduled dose from August or September to July.

The health unit said there are thousands of appointments currently available in July.

Anyone who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is eligible to receive a second dose 28 days after their first dose or eight weeks after their first dose if it was AstraZeneca.

“We have made huge progress on protecting our region,” said medical officer of health Dr. Nicola Mercer.

“Vaccines are truly the most effective way for us to protect each other and get back to normal and stay there. Please book your appointment as soon as possible so we can vaccinate our community as quickly as possible.”

As of Friday morning, 78.2 per cent of all eligible residents have received their first dose, while 48.9 have received their second.

More information on vaccination booking can be found on WDG Public Health’s website.

