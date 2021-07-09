SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston General Hospital visitors urged to get tested

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted July 9, 2021 12:38 pm
Long-term care workers are the first to receive COVID-19 vaccines in the Kingston region Tuesday. View image in full screen
Long-term care workers are the first to receive COVID-19 vaccines in the Kingston region Tuesday. Darryn Davis / Global News

In the wake of this week’s COVID-19 outbreak at Kingston General Hospital, local health officials say those who visited the Davies 5 unit between June 22 and July 5 may have been exposed to the virus.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health says that those who visited the wing should get tested at a local testing site as soon as possible. The health agency adds those visitors should continue to monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the last exposure date and seek testing and self-isolate should they become symptomatic.

Trending Stories

Read more: COVID-19: KGH outbreak climbs to 12 active cases

As of Thursday, there were 20 active cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston area, with the majority attributed to the Kingston General Hospital outbreak.

Of those, 12 cases were a direct result of the outbreak, which involves six staff and six patients.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagKingston tagHospital tagCOVID-19 Outbreak tagOutbreak tagTesting tagKingston General Hospital tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers