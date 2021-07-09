Kingston General Hospital visitors urged to get tested

Send this page to someone via email

In the wake of this week’s COVID-19 outbreak at Kingston General Hospital, local health officials say those who visited the Davies 5 unit between June 22 and July 5 may have been exposed to the virus.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health says that those who visited the wing should get tested at a local testing site as soon as possible. The health agency adds those visitors should continue to monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the last exposure date and seek testing and self-isolate should they become symptomatic.

As of Thursday, there were 20 active cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston area, with the majority attributed to the Kingston General Hospital outbreak.

Of those, 12 cases were a direct result of the outbreak, which involves six staff and six patients.

Advertisement