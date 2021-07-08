Tiny home trend makes its way to Kingston in an effort to combat the housing crisis

Send this page to someone via email

A new housing trend is being ushered in, for both the affordable housing market, and for people who want to live a minimalist lifestyle.

Kingston has been dealing with a housing crisis for quite some time, and city officials are trying to find ways to fix the issue. One of them is tiny homes, a relatively new concept that has gained popularity over the last decade.

“Tiny homes, you know, is more minimalist living. Generally a small home, similar to what you might find in a studio apartment,” said Mayor Paterson.

The City of Kingston could team up with Habitat for Humanity for a tiny homes pilot project. In a proposal that will go before council next week, the city is considering donating a plot of land next to the Rideau Heights Community Centre to Habitat, who will then build multiple tiny homes on that property.

“They will use donated materials and labour to be able to construct eight tiny homes. They would be at a lower cost, which then would mean that people who might not be able to afford a market price for a home, would be able to afford something like this,” said Mayor Paterson.

The target demographic for the proposed tiny homes development is not yet set in stone, but Habitat for Humanity projects are always geared toward lower income people.

“What we’ve talked about already is … to try to help move people from the social housing waitlist. Because it is even longer now than it was before the pandemic,” said Cathy Borowec, chief executive officer of Habitat for Humanity.

Even though this pilot project includes only eight residences, just one tiny home, can make a big difference.

“Every house that is built helps, if these ones are built to be affordable. Now, they’re going to be small. They’re 300-500 square feet. So we hope to have a couple of different designs as we go forward. Some attached to each other, and some free-standing,” said Borowec.

The proposal is set to go before Kingston council on Tuesday, and if approved, Habitat for Humanity will then begin the rezoning process to begin the project.

