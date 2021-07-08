Menu

Canada

Kingston Police ask for public assistance in identifying ‘suspicious’ man

By Ladna Mohamed Global News
Posted July 8, 2021 7:36 pm
Kingston Police ask for public assistance in identifying ‘suspicious’ man - image
Kingston Police

Kingston Police are asking for public help in identify a man they described as suspicious.

In a media release, police say that on July 6, 2021, just before 9 a.m., the man arrived outside of a house in the city’s north end driving a red hatchback.

Police say he parked in the homeowner’s driveway shortly after they left the property.

He was then observed on security video entering through the backyard gate, before peering in through the garage windows, and left a few minutes later. Police say the man is unknown to the homeowner, who also said there would be no reason for him to be on the property.

Police describe the suspicious male as Caucasian, with a medium/stocky build and short hair. He was wearing glasses, a light blue face mask, a blue T-shirt and blue pants.

Police ask anyone with information in regards to the identity of this individual to contact Det. Andrew Wilby at 613-549-4660 ext. 6217 or via email at awilby@kingstonpolice.ca.

They say people can also provide tips anonymously by calling our general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.

