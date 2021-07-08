Menu

Canada

Vernon Search and Rescue comes to aid of injured hiker in Monashee Mountains

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 8, 2021 5:45 pm
Vernon Search and Rescue says a helicopter was needed to rescue an injured hiker five hours away in the Monashee Mountains. Vernon Search and Rescue

Heading into B.C.’s backcountry where cell service isn’t available?

Be prepared with a satellite communication device, like one individual who needed help this week.

That’s the reminder an Okanagan search and rescue group issued following a lengthy rescue effort on Wednesday.

Read more: Mountain biker, 2 hikers in Central Okanagan rescued by search and rescue teams

Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR) said it received a call for help — in the Monashee Mountains, five hours away — regarding a hiker with a suspected ankle fracture.

VSAR said it secured helicopter services from Wildcat Helicopters, “thus preventing an overnight stay in the mountains.”

Vernon Search and Rescue says the injured hiker was five hours away but was prepared by having a satellite communication device. Vernon Search and Rescue

“Our injured hiker and his party were prepared and were able to request help with the aid of a satellite communication device,” said VSAR.

The search and rescue group added that “InReach or Spot Satellite communication systems have become invaluable as a means of requesting emergency help where there is no cell service, and ultimately as a communication device with SAR teams.”

Click to play video: 'Vernon Search and Rescue volunteer celebrates 56 years of service' Vernon Search and Rescue volunteer celebrates 56 years of service
Vernon Search and Rescue volunteer celebrates 56 years of service – Nov 1, 2020

Further, VSAR noted that with B.C.’s current wildfire situation, and the high demand on available resources, “we would like to remind everyone that helicopters are not always available. (Search and rescue) teams needing to access the backcountry may need several hours to access your location.”

VSAR said the injured hiker was flown to Vernon, where he was transported to Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

For more information about outdoor preparedness, visit AdventureSmart online.

Click to play video: 'Helicopter rescue in Kelowna’s Canyon Falls Park where hiker suffers head injury' Helicopter rescue in Kelowna’s Canyon Falls Park where hiker suffers head injury
Helicopter rescue in Kelowna’s Canyon Falls Park where hiker suffers head injury – May 21, 2020
