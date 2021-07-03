Menu

Canada

Mountain biker, 2 hikers in Central Okanagan rescued by search and rescue teams

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 3, 2021 4:52 pm
A helicopter team from Penticton Search and Rescue was called in to rescue an injured mountain biker in the Central Okanagan on Friday morning.
A helicopter team from Penticton Search and Rescue was called in to rescue an injured mountain biker in the Central Okanagan on Friday morning. Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

It was a busy Friday for search and rescue crews in the Central Okanagan, with three people being rescued in two separate incidents on what was a hot day.

The first incident involved an injured mountain biker who was rescued by helicopter.

Involved in the morning rescue were West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR), Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) and Penticton Search and Rescue’s helicopter external transport system (HETS).

“Today was a great example of multi-agency teamwork getting things done!” COSAR said on social media.

Read more: Calgary Fire Department reminding rafters about water safety

The second rescue started around 6:30 p.m., and involved two hikers in Bear Creek Canyon in West Kelowna.

A technical rope rescue was used to rescue the two hikers. Like the first rescue, WKFR and COSAR were involved.

Temperatures in the Central Okanagan were around 33 C on Friday.

