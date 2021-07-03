Mountain biker, 2 hikers in Central Okanagan rescued by search and rescue teams

Send this page to someone via email

It was a busy Friday for search and rescue crews in the Central Okanagan, with three people being rescued in two separate incidents on what was a hot day.

The first incident involved an injured mountain biker who was rescued by helicopter.

Involved in the morning rescue were West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR), Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) and Penticton Search and Rescue’s helicopter external transport system (HETS).

“Today was a great example of multi-agency teamwork getting things done!” COSAR said on social media.

The second rescue started around 6:30 p.m., and involved two hikers in Bear Creek Canyon in West Kelowna.

A technical rope rescue was used to rescue the two hikers. Like the first rescue, WKFR and COSAR were involved.

Temperatures in the Central Okanagan were around 33 C on Friday.

