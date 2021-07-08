Menu

Canada

Ontario to spend $6 million on CCTV grant program for police forces

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 8, 2021 3:32 pm
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks during a press conference at Queen's Park in Toronto on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. View image in full screen
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks during a press conference at Queen's Park in Toronto on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Ontario will spend millions of dollars on a grant program allowing police forces to expand CCTV coverage.

A total of $6 million will be made available over three years.

Grants will cover 50 per cent of the costs associated with buying and installing the closed-circuit television cameras and supplies.

Read more: Ontario provides $19K grant for CCTV to assist City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service

Municipal and First Nations police services and the Ontario Provincial Police can apply for funding starting Thursday.

Trending Stories

The province says it’s part of a larger effort to combat gun and gang violence.

Premier Doug Ford says the government wants to ensure communities can recover from the pandemic without “fear of crime.”

Click to play video: 'Ontario investment into new CCTV grant programming ‘important tool’ in fight against violence, Ford says' Ontario investment into new CCTV grant programming ‘important tool’ in fight against violence, Ford says
Ontario investment into new CCTV grant programming ‘important tool’ in fight against violence, Ford says – Aug 10, 2020
© 2021 The Canadian Press
