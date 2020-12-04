Ontario provides $19K grant for CCTV to assist City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is providing police in Lindsay, Ont., with a $19,000 grant to install closed-circuit television systems.

On Friday, Laurie Scott, MPP Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock, announced $19,125 from the Ontario CCTV Grant will support the municipal City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service to increase surveillance of Kawartha Lakes-Haliburton Housing Corporation properties.

The grant, announced in August, will provide 18 policing services with $6 million over three years to expand CCTV systems to help improve public safety.

“Improving the technology available to City of Kawartha Lakes police supports the local fight against crime and ensures our residents and staff at KLH Housing properties can feel safe as we recover from the impacts of COVID-19 without fear of crime,” said Scott.

Hope Leo, CEO of KLH Housing Corporation, says the increased surveillance will assist in the detection, identification and apprehension of violent offenders while increasing the safety and security of residents.

“KLH Housing Corp would like to thank the province for this funding,” said Lee. “This funding will allow for the purchase and installation of new CCTV cameras in the common areas of KLH properties in Lindsay that do not currently have any camera coverage and enhance coverage at facilities that currently have limited coverage.

“This will permit increased surveillance of KLH Housing facilities and increase the safety and security of residents.”

Police chief Mark Mitchell says the cameras are an “effective tool” to deter criminal activity.

“And (they) provide important evidence in solving crimes when they occur,” he said. “Working collaboratively with KLH Housing, we looked at the need in housing properties that did not have existing CCTV as well as enhancements that were needed to bolster existing coverage in other properties.

“As we move forward, we will work closely with residents to make sure their voice is heard and these tools are utilized to help them feel safe.”

