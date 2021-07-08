SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Toronto Congress Centre opens up walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccinations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 8, 2021 6:31 am
Click to play video: 'Toronto Mayor John Tory says thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments available' Toronto Mayor John Tory says thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments available
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto Mayor John Tory says thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments available.

TORONTO — The City of Toronto is opening up one of its mass vaccination clinics to walk-in clients.

Doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be available without an appointment at the Toronto Congress Centre starting today.

Officials say approximately 2,000 shots will be available each day at the site from noon until 7 p.m. until Sunday.

Read more: 34,000 COVID-19 vaccine bookings available this week, Toronto mayor says supply ‘not the problem’

Walk-in vaccinations are open to anyone age 18 or older to receive a first or second dose of mRNA vaccine.

Toronto says it will be evaluating the effectiveness of the walk-in program and will consider expanding walk-in appointments to other City-operated clinics..

Residents without OHIP health cards can reach out to one of the City’s vaccine registration partners to create the necessary “proxy ID” in the provincial vaccine system.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
