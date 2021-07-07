Kingston, Ont. police search for missing 17-year-old

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Police is requesting the assistance of the public in locating a 17-year-old girl.

The family of Natasha Gorman, 17, is concerned for her welfare as she was last seen on July 1, at approximately 4 p.m. in the area of James Street in downtown Kingston.

Gorman has been known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area and may be in the vicinity of Mississauga, however her current whereabouts are unknown.

She is described as five-feet-six-inches tall and 160 lbs, with a medium complexion and heavy build. She has brown eyes and shoulder-length brown wavy hair with grown-out blonde highlights.

Gorman was last seen wearing black leggings, a multicoloured tank top and white Puma running shoes.

Anyone with information in regards to the whereabouts of Natasha Gorman is asked to please contact the Criminal Investigations Division of the Kingston Police at 613-549-4660.

You can also provide tips anonymously by calling our general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.

