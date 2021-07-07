Trudeau doesn’t commit to TRC’s call for Royal Proclamation of Reconciliation

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would not commit to moving forward on the royal proclamation when asked in Calgary during a press conference on Wednesday, but said his government is moving forward on all 94 calls to action.

He said that work must include all institutions, adding that his Liberal government would keep working with all partners, including the governor general, where necessary to create a better relationship with Indigenous Peoples in Canada.

Some experts say the naming of Canada’s first Indigenous governor general could give the federal government a timely opportunity to tackle a key recommendation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission involving the Crown.

One of the TRC’s 94 calls to action urged the federal government to “jointly develop with Aboriginal Peoples a Royal Proclamation of Reconciliation to be issued by the Crown.”

It is the only recommendation from the list that would specifically involve the participation of the Crown, as represented by the governor general.

Michael Jackson, president of the Institute for the Study of the Crown in Canada, says he believes such a proclamation would be a positive step in building a new relationship and working toward reconciliation.

He says the announcement Tuesday that Mary Simon, an Inuk leader and former diplomat, will be Canada’s next governor general provides a unique opportunity to gather together Indigenous leaders and make the Crown a place for frank behind-the-scenes discussions.

— With files from Global News

