West Island couple manages to say ‘I do’ during Canadiens playoff game in pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Taryn Perelmiter and Darpan Patel knew planning a wedding during the COVID-19 pandemic would be no easy feat. With so much uncertainty, the 25-year-olds discussed plan A, B, C and even D.

But against the odds, the couple managed to say “I do.”

“When we started planning the wedding we anticipated having 10 people attending which is basically our immediate family, and then it got bumped up to 25 and we were so excited and then we ended up having 50 guests,” said new wife Perelmiter.

The college sweethearts who attended John Abbott College got engaged in January after eight years together. For the newlyweds it was important their wedding blend both of their religions. Perelmiter is Jewish and Patel is Hindu.

“The number 7 was really common in both cultures. We both get married underneath an arc with four pillars so it was interesting just to learn more about the marriage traditions and realize, oh, there actually is a lot of similarities,” said Perelmiter.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Montreal Canadiens make way to stormy Tampa Bay for Game 5

So the couple agreed on a morning Jewish ceremony and an afternoon Hindu ceremony. But then came one factor they didn’t plan for — the Montreal Canadiens’ Stanley Cup playoff run.

The couple are die-hard Habs fans, Patel even has a Carey Price shrine in his bedroom.

“We’re watching the game with our friends and we won. My friends just looked at me and they’re like, ‘You know there’s a game Sunday, right?’ and I looked at Taryn and I’m like, ‘Taryn, there’s a game Sunday,'” said Patel.

Read more: Montreal police defend tear gassing Canadiens fans without warning after Game 4 celebrations

Game 4 against the Las Vegas Golden Knights happened to fall on June 20, their wedding day. So the couple invited the semi-finals into their wedding.

The wedding party streamed the game on their phones while taking pictures. They even brought their jerseys for the occasion.

Now that the Canadiens are in the Stanley Cup final, the newlyweds hope it will be another memory they can add to this already unforgettable year.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m just hoping to be married this year and then have the Habs win the Cup. It will be a year to not forget, you know? It will be a year that will be in the history books and we were part of it,” he said.

2:05 Montreal Canadiens must overcome odds, weather as they head to Game 5 Montreal Canadiens must overcome odds, weather as they head to Game 5