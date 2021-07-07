Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Heat warnings finally cancelled for Okanagan, but more hot weather en route for weekend

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 7, 2021 4:10 pm
A view of West Kelowna, Okanagan Lake and Kelowna on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. View image in full screen
A view of West Kelowna, Okanagan Lake and Kelowna on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Global News

After three weeks of scorching and sweat-inducing weather, temperatures in B.C.’s Southern Interior have cooled somewhat, resulting in the cancellation of what had been an ongoing heat warning.

Environment Canada issued its first heat warning on June 23, and the alerts continued until this week, though the daily highs of late in the Okanagan are nowhere close to the temperatures that baked B.C.’s Interior during late June.

Global Okanagan meteorologist Peter Quinlan said the recent heat dome resulted in the biggest blast of heat and the hottest air the Okanagan had ever seen.

Read more: Hot, dry weather means fewer mosquitoes in Edmonton but more yellowjackets and ants

Quinlan said the peak of the heat in Kelowna was reached on Tuesday, June 29, with a daytime high of 45.7 degrees, shattering the previous all-time record.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

However, Quinlan noted the heat warning break may be brief, as temperatures are expected to skyrocket back into the mid-30s by the weekend.

For Okanagan, from Vernon to Penticton, Environment Canada is forecasting sunny skies and temperatures of 34 to 35 on Saturday and Sunday, though showers are possible Wednesday (60 per cent) and Thursday (40 per cent).

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: July 6' Kelowna Weather Forecast: July 6
Kelowna Weather Forecast: July 6
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna tagOkanagan tagEnvironment Canada tagVernon tagWeather tagcentral okanagan tagpenticton tagsouth okanagan tagNorth Okanagan tagokanagan weather tagHeat warnings tagheat warnings cancelled tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers