Heat warnings finally cancelled for Okanagan, but more hot weather en route for weekend

After three weeks of scorching and sweat-inducing weather, temperatures in B.C.’s Southern Interior have cooled somewhat, resulting in the cancellation of what had been an ongoing heat warning.

Environment Canada issued its first heat warning on June 23, and the alerts continued until this week, though the daily highs of late in the Okanagan are nowhere close to the temperatures that baked B.C.’s Interior during late June.

Global Okanagan meteorologist Peter Quinlan said the recent heat dome resulted in the biggest blast of heat and the hottest air the Okanagan had ever seen.

Quinlan said the peak of the heat in Kelowna was reached on Tuesday, June 29, with a daytime high of 45.7 degrees, shattering the previous all-time record.

However, Quinlan noted the heat warning break may be brief, as temperatures are expected to skyrocket back into the mid-30s by the weekend.

For Okanagan, from Vernon to Penticton, Environment Canada is forecasting sunny skies and temperatures of 34 to 35 on Saturday and Sunday, though showers are possible Wednesday (60 per cent) and Thursday (40 per cent).

