Kingston-area public health reports 4th COVID-19 death

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

KFL&A Public Health says a fourth person in the region has died of COVID-19-related complications.

The health unit said the death — a man in his 70s — occurred Sunday.

This brings the region’s death toll to four.

As of Wednesday, there are 17 active cases in the region, 12 of which are related to an outbreak at Kingston General Hospital.

There are four people hospitalized with the virus, one in an intensive care unit.

Advertisement