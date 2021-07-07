13-year-old sent to hospital following near-drowning in Brant County

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Brant County say a 13-year-old was sent to hospital in critical condition after being submerged amid a swimming incident at a local lake on Tuesday night.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the teen was in distress before being pulled from a small lake near a trailer park campground on Fourth Concession Road.

The victim was airlifted to a London hospital around 7 p.m. by Ornge air ambulance and remains in hospital, according to police.

“OPP want to remind the public to be extra vigilant when it comes to water safety” Const. Conrad Vitalis said in a statement following the incident.

“Though sometimes unthinkable tragedies occur, the OPP encourage everyone to do their part to prevent it from happening.’

Story continues below advertisement

0:48 Woman injured following ATV crash in Ganaraska Forest Woman injured following ATV crash in Ganaraska Forest