Calgary police look for suspect who robbed, assaulted pedestrian in Mahogany

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are looking to identify a suspect believed to have robbed and assaulted a man walking alone in the community of Mahogany last month.

According to investigators, the man was walking along Mahogany Boulevard S.E. near Mahogany Gate at about 1:30 a.m. on June 18 when he was approached by a man he didn’t know, who was driving a red SUV.

The man reportedly got out of the SUV and assaulted the pedestrian, stealing his vape pen and trying to take his cell phone also.

The man sustained minor injuries, police said.

Once the suspect got back into the SUV, the victim confronted him, and was able to get his vape pen back. It was then that two other vehicles pulled up behind the SUV, the drivers of which started yelling, and the suspect drove away.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is described as being about six feet tall, about 17 to 19 years old, with a dark complexion. He was wearing a black hoodie and grey sweatpants at the time. Police did not have photos of the suspect.

It’s also believed other people were in the SUV at the time of the attack.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who saw the attack, including the people in the two other vehicles that appeared on the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.