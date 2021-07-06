Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

35,500 low-income Alberta households expected to benefit from 10-year rent subsidy program

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted July 6, 2021 7:19 pm
As many as 35,500 Alberta households are expected to benefit from a 10-year rent subsidy program. View image in full screen
As many as 35,500 Alberta households are expected to benefit from a 10-year rent subsidy program. Getty Images

Rent support is on the way for those living in low-income housing in Alberta, thanks to a new partnership between the provincial and federal governments.

The $444-million Canada-Alberta Housing Benefit will provide rent relief to people over a 10-year period, extending from 2019-2020 through to 2028. It’s expected 35,500 households will benefit from the program.

Read more: Calgary ‘experiment’ looks to transform vacant office tower into affordable housing

Alberta Minister of Seniors and Housing Josephine Pon said the new program is part of the province’s goal of revamping the rent subsidy program.

“I am pleased the program changes have put us in a position to maximize federal funding and provide rent support to even more Albertans, especially during this difficult time,” she said Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Various people in need of rent support will qualify for the program, as subsidies will be offered to those needing long-term help, as well as on a temporary basis to those currently working or between jobs.

Trending Stories

There will also be flexibility for the types of housing that renters can get support for.

Click to play video: 'Residents of Calgary affordable housing high-rise raise concerns about living conditions' Residents of Calgary affordable housing high-rise raise concerns about living conditions
Residents of Calgary affordable housing high-rise raise concerns about living conditions – Apr 8, 2021

“Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our government recognizes the long-standing need for predictable funding for housing in Alberta,” federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen said.

It’s estimated that 24,000 Alberta households are waiting for affordable rent support, and 7,600 are already getting that assistance.

Read more: $1.5M Edmonton housing grant aims to turn problem properties into affordable housing

Story continues below advertisement

Information on eligibility and subsidy amounts can be found online.

The cost of the program is being evenly shared between the province and the federal government, with each contributing $222 million.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta politics tagAlberta Legislature tagpolitics tagTrudeau Government tagAlberta affordable housing tagAlberta afforcable housing rent subsidy tagAlberta affordable housing rent relief tagAlberta affordable housing rent subsidy tagAlberta low-income housing tagAlberta low-income housing rent relief tagAlberta low-income housing rent subsidy tagCanada-Alberta Housing Benefit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers