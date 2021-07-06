35,500 low-income Alberta households expected to benefit from 10-year rent subsidy program

Send this page to someone via email

Rent support is on the way for those living in low-income housing in Alberta, thanks to a new partnership between the provincial and federal governments.

The $444-million Canada-Alberta Housing Benefit will provide rent relief to people over a 10-year period, extending from 2019-2020 through to 2028. It’s expected 35,500 households will benefit from the program.

Alberta Minister of Seniors and Housing Josephine Pon said the new program is part of the province’s goal of revamping the rent subsidy program.

“I am pleased the program changes have put us in a position to maximize federal funding and provide rent support to even more Albertans, especially during this difficult time,” she said Tuesday.

Various people in need of rent support will qualify for the program, as subsidies will be offered to those needing long-term help, as well as on a temporary basis to those currently working or between jobs.

There will also be flexibility for the types of housing that renters can get support for.

“Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our government recognizes the long-standing need for predictable funding for housing in Alberta,” federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen said.

It’s estimated that 24,000 Alberta households are waiting for affordable rent support, and 7,600 are already getting that assistance.

Information on eligibility and subsidy amounts can be found online.

The cost of the program is being evenly shared between the province and the federal government, with each contributing $222 million.