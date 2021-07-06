Menu

Comments

Crime

York police officer accused of working as realtor while on shift

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 6, 2021 3:10 pm
York Regional Police say an investigation was launched earlier this year. View image in full screen
York Regional Police say an investigation was launched earlier this year. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A York Regional Police officer has been charged with fraud, accused of working as a realtor while on shift.

York police issued a news release Tuesday that said in the spring of this year, the Professional Standards Bureau launched an internal investigation regarding possible fraud.

Read more: 3 charged after Niagara school board allegedly defrauded of $2M over 16 years

Police said the investigation revealed that the employee was working as a realtor during his scheduled working hours with York Regional Police.

Thirty-year-old Const. Jamil Saade, a resident of Markham, was charged with fraud under $5,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 3.

Police said Saade has worked with York police since 2013, most recently in the information management unit.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
