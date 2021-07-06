York police officer accused of working as realtor while on shift

Send this page to someone via email

A York Regional Police officer has been charged with fraud, accused of working as a realtor while on shift.

York police issued a news release Tuesday that said in the spring of this year, the Professional Standards Bureau launched an internal investigation regarding possible fraud.

Police said the investigation revealed that the employee was working as a realtor during his scheduled working hours with York Regional Police.

Thirty-year-old Const. Jamil Saade, a resident of Markham, was charged with fraud under $5,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 3.

Police said Saade has worked with York police since 2013, most recently in the information management unit.

Story continues below advertisement

4:13 Fraud and scams during the pandemic: How to protect your money Fraud and scams during the pandemic: How to protect your money – Mar 10, 2021