3 fatal overdoses reported in Guelph in the past month: public health

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit says there have been three suspected fatal overdoses reported in the city in the past month.

There have also been another seven overdoses in the past five days that were not fatal, public health said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Red fentanyl has been indicated in recent events and is believed to be especially toxic,” the health unit said.

“It is important to assume that all substances may be more toxic than what is normally available.”

Anyone using illicit drugs is encouraged to never use alone, carry naloxone and take only one-third of a normal dose with any new purchase.

Story continues below advertisement

3:36 Addiction stereotyping and why it can be harmful Addiction stereotyping and why it can be harmful – Feb 18, 2021

There is also the safe injection site at Guelph’s Community Health Centre in the city’s downtown core.

For those using alone, the National Overdose Response Service is a free anonymous service that can call drug users to check in on them. It can be reached at 1-888-688-6677.

Advertisement